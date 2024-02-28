Dune: Part Two director visits Montreal for film's Canadian premiere

As they say in showbusiness, the show must go on.

American-French actor Timothée Chalamet was supposed to be in Montreal on Wednesday for the Canadian premiere of his new film, Dune: Part Two, but he had to postpone due to an illness.

But the film's Quebec-born director, Denis Villeneuve, was in town for the "gold carpet" event at the Scotiabank theatre in downtown Montreal.

Director Denis Villeneuve arrives to attend the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Villeneuve spoke to CTV News about the sequel, which opens in theatres on March 1.

