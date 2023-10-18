Dube remains evasive on the reimbursement of insulin pumps
Diabetics who travelled to the National Assembly on Wednesday to demand reimbursement for insulin pumps said they were disappointed by Health Minister Christian Dubé's response.
"We were counting on the minister to be open to this possibility, but he gave us the vague answer that it wasn't the government's priority," said Sophie St-Pierre, president of the Association québécoise des diabétiques de type 1.
"Incidentally, diabetes associations have been told for years that diabetes is not one of the government's priorities. Maybe it's time to make room for these diabetics, who can make a big contribution to society."
"At present, the purchase of a pump and its accessories represents an expense of between $6,000 and $10,000," said Vincent Marissal, health spokesman for Québec solidaire (QS).
He said that only a minor can apply for reimbursement; if you need a pump for the first time after the age of 18, the costs are not covered by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).
In a report published in 2022, the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) recommended extending coverage to all adults.
"It's a form of injustice that has been decried for a long, long time," said Marissal. "I wasn't very convinced by the minister's response, which was: 'Yes, yes, of course, shortly. Soon.' That's an expression I've heard very often," he said.
Earlier in the day, during question period, Dubé had said that he was working on the file, and at the same time declared that extending coverage would require "excessively large sums of money."
Some 60,000 Quebecers suffer from type 1 diabetes and depend on daily insulin injections or an insulin pump, a portable device that injects insulin directly into the body without the need for a syringe.
As it operates continuously, the pump helps control unstable diabetes, reduce the number of hypoglycemic episodes, and make mealtimes and the organization of daily activities more flexible, as stated on the Ministry of Health website.
"It's important [to respect] Quebecers' ability to pay, too. We spend over $50 billion on health care, Madam President. Right now, we're getting requests from everywhere," said the minister.
His press secretary later clarified that, according to INESSS, the diabetics' request represented an expense for the government of $328.8 million over five years.
"We are currently working on different scenarios to get more precise amounts," said Antoine De La Durantaye.
One thing's for sure: "This disease is serious, it's difficult to control, and now we have the technology to do it, so I don't see why children under 18 should be entitled to it, and not adults, the taxpayers," said St-Pierre.
Pascal Lemieux, spokesperson for the Association québécoise des diabétiques de type 1, pointed out that several other provinces already offer universal access to insulin pumps.
"Insulin is such a dangerous drug that ... it takes two signatures to inject insulin into a patient. And we're asking the patient at home to juggle this, when we have technology that can prevent the risks?" he asked.
According to Lemieux, the insulin pump is an essential tool for improving the health of type 1 diabetics and reducing the significant healthcare costs associated with potential complications of the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 18, 2023.
