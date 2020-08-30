MONTREAL -- A convoy of vehicles streamed its way to Quebec Premier Francois Legault's riding office in L'Assomption Sunday to deliver a list of demands to end racial profiling, and arbitrary police stops for those "driving while Black."

The second "Driving While Black, Proud and Free" action against stereotyping and racial profiling was organized by the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Posted by Driving While Black on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

The first Driving While Black convoy was July 5 and drew around 200 cars driven by Black drivers from in and around Montreal.

Sunday's protest took place two days before the Montreal Public Security Commission's virtual public consultation on the Montreal police's street check policy, and a week before Quebec issues its guidelines for police street checks.

Drivers departed Montreal just after noon and headed Highway 40 to Repentigny's City Hall to join up with more drivers before heading to the premier's riding office in L'Assomption.