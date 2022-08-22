Drivers facing fines, charges after doing doughnuts on major Montreal highways

Several drivers are facing stiff fines after a series of stunts where they stopped traffic on major highways in the Montreal area to film themselves doing doughnuts and other illegal tricks on the road.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after it says about a dozen drivers either did or filmed stunts while blocking traffic on the Champlain Bridge, Decarie Expressway (A-15) and Highway 640 early Sunday morning.

Police pulled over a small truck and a vehicle and issued over 10 fines.

The drivers may also face charges, including dangerous driving.