MONTREAL -- A driver and their passenger are in critical condition after their car crashed into a road divider on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the vehicle was on Taschereau Boulevard, heading towards La Prairie when it hit the divider.

"The driver and passenger were seriously injured, but we do not fear for their lives," said François Boucher, a spokesperson for Longueuil police. "They were quickly transported to hospital."

An accident reconstructionist is onsite to determine the events leading up to the incident.