    Driver killed in head-on collision with semi-truck in Quebec's Laurentians

    An ambulance operates in the winter. FILE (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) An ambulance operates in the winter. FILE (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A driver was killed in a head-on collision on Autoroute 50 in Brownsburg-Chatham, near Lachute in Quebec's Laurentians.

    The accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, at kilometre 250.

    The victim was driving a vehicle that collided with a heavy goods vehicle.

    "According to preliminary information, the vehicle swerved out of its lane before colliding with the heavy vehicle, for a reason that has yet to be determined," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was a man in his 60s.

    The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

    "A re-enactor and an investigator went to the scene to analyze the scene and shed light on the events," said Savoie.

    The Sûreté du Québec investigation is continuing.

    Highway 50 was still closed in both directions between kilometre 254 and Scotch Road in Brownsburg-Chatham shortly after 9 a.m. and will remain closed indefinitely.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2024.

