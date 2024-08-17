Driver dies after crash in Quebec's Gaspesie

A driver involved in a road accident on the Gaspé Peninsula has succumbed to his injuries.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers out of the Haute-Gaspésie MRC were called to the scene of the swerve on Route 299 at around 1 p.m. on Friday, near Cap-Seize.

"Unfortunately, we learned this morning that the person is deceased," SQ spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy said on Saturday.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Route 299 was reopened to traffic, initially on an alternating basis around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"A police officer trained in collision investigation has been dispatched to the scene in order to analyse the scene and clarify the causes and circumstances of this event," said the SQ spokesperson.