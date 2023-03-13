Drake announces tour this summer with stop in Montreal

Drake announced on Monday the details of his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage, including a stop in Montreal on July 14 at the Bell Centre.

The 'It's All a Blur' amphitheatre tour, which kicks off in New Orleans on June 16, so far includes 29 dates this summer, including two Canadian stops: Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

But promoter Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date for the Toronto rapper.

The tour follows the 2022 release of Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' album.

This will be Drake's first tour in five years, since 'Aubrey and the Three Migos' in 2018. He previously came to Montreal on September 4 and 5.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, while general sales begin March 17.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 13, 2023