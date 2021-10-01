MONTREAL -- Montreal will be conducting its annual test of industrial alarms this weekend.

The city will blare the sirens for three minutes on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The sirens are located near factories to warn residents of hazardous industrial events.

The nine affected factories are:

Beef Mérite, Richelieu Metro (Montreal-North, Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles)

Company Indorama PTA Montreal (Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal East)

The Labatt Brewery of Canada (Lachine, LaSalle)

Lactalis Canada (Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Lachine, LaSalle, the Southwest, Côte-Saint-Luc, Montreal-Ouest)

Molson Coors (Ville-Marie)

Atlantic Fisheries, Richelieu Metro (Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles)

Saputo Dairy Products Canada, Saint-Laurent (Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Saint-Laurent, Le Plateau-Mont-Royal)

Saputo Dairy Products Canada, Saint-Léonard (Anjou, Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Saint-Léonard)

Suncor Montreal sulfur plant (Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montreal-East)

Click the video below to hear the alarm: