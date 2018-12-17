

CTV Montreal





Firefighters from four municipalities in the Eastern Townships spent Monday afternoon fighting a major fire that erupted at Domaine Eastman.

The Eastman fire department was called to the 100-year-old barn – a popular spot for weddings and other events – as smoke began to spread inside the building, said Chief Daniel Lefebvre.

The building was quickly evacuated and there were no injuries.

Firefighters, however, had to perform a delicate task; they had to use a shovel to remove a 1000-litre propane tank that was attached to the building.

The building has been destroyed.



- With files from La presse canadienne and video from La Tribune/Jean-Francois Gagnon