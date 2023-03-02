'Do you have another Taser?': Video shows police intervention at Laval Metro station

FILE: A direction sign to the subway, locally called the "metro", is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson FILE: A direction sign to the subway, locally called the "metro", is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon