'Discomfort' after Quebec anti-racism minister mistakenly reports Black artist's death in gala speech

Quebec's Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism is apologizing after mistakenly including a renowned Black artist among the names of those recently deceased during a gala speech on Saturday.

At the Dynastie Gala, Minister Benoit Charette paid tribute to Black artists who have died and included Order of Canada recipient Lamine Toure among the list.

Toure was in the crowd at the gala and those around him stood up and began pointing at him.

"I immediately apologized to Mr. Touré and we were able to laugh about it together," Charette wrote on Twitter. "We agreed to share a few dance steps together during a next visit to Balattou!"

J’ai immédiatement présenté mes excuses à M. Touré et nous avons pu en rire ensemble. Nous avons convenu de partager quelques pas de danse ensemble lors d’un prochain passage au Balattou! 😉 — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) March 7, 2022

The minister's office told CTV News that he apologized immediately and said his speech "contained an ambiguous phrase" and that "he misinterpreted it."

"Contrary to what some people are reporting, the incident was rather joked about by most of the participants, including Mr. Touré, with whom the Minister spoke later in the evening," the minister's office said, adding that Charette is "very sorry about the way the incident turned out."

Toure is founder of Club Balattou in addition to Montreal's Festival International Nuits d'Afriques.

The Gala Dynastie posted a response on its Facebook page noting the "discomfort" Charette's slip-up caused.

"This incident reminds me of the unacceptable ditch that still divides our communities," the statement read.

"He demonstrates the urgency that the government requires to make real ties with the different communities it serves, listen to them and recognize their excellence."

The Dynastie Gala honours Black media and arts personalities in Quebec. This year was the sixth installment.