Disappearance of Lara Parkin: $10K reward offered

Montreal police say a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help find a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since 2019.

Police released a new photo of Lara Parkin on Friday.

The police investigation established that she was last seen about three-and-a-half years ago in the Southwest borough of Montreal. She is 170 cm (5' 7'') tall, weighs 50 kg (110 lbs), has brown hair and green eyes. She has a scar on her forehead and a piercing on her tongue.

Anyone who believes they have information on her disappearance is asked to contact police at 514-592-4743.