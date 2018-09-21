

CTV Montreal





Lip readers across Quebec are trying to solve one question coming from the debate: did the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec whisper the words 'shut up' to Jean-Francois Lisée.

The moment was not noticed during the debate, but it was caught on camera as part of the broadcast.

During the session Lisée was discussing a topic and he said that Legault's "millionaire friends" will be benefiting from a CAQ proposal on tax breaks.

The camera then cuts to Legault, and he mouthed a word which was not clearly heard: some believe he whispered "ta yeule," Quebecois slang for 'shut up', while others think he could have say 'ayoye', which simply means 'wow.'

So far neither leader has commented about the exchange, but social media is afire with speculation.