MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is going to change the look of a Plateau main drag, giving it a greener look.

Des Pins Ave. is going to have wider sidewalks, more trees and some other features, according to the construction plan.

The work is scheduled to start next spring.

The city announced recently that it's also going ahead with a planned makeover for McGill College Ave. downtown. Two design companies won a contest for that redesign with a plan for an "urban forest" along the street's median.

