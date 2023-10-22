Demonstrators rally in several Quebec cities to protect the midwife profession

Nearly 100 people gathered in Montreal on Sunday afternoon in support of the midwives, whose future is threatened by Bill 15, according to various organizations.

Demonstrations were held simultaneously across Quebec.

"Hors de mes tripes" ("Out of my guts") was the message on the placard brandished by a demonstrator who, like dozens of others, braved the rain to voice their disagreement in front of Premier François Legault's office on Sherbrooke Street West in downtown Montreal.

"The aim of the rally was to defend the fundamental rights of women giving birth, as well as the professional autonomy of midwives," explained Sarah Landry, coordinator of the Coalition pour la pratique sage-femme.

Bill 15, introduced by Health Minister Christian Dubé, aims to reform the health-care system, notably through the creation of the Crown corporation Santé Québec.

"Since the legalization of midwifery, midwives have had various mechanisms to protect their autonomy. The Conseil des sages-femmes has been abolished, to be replaced by the Conseil des médecins, dentistes, pharmaciens et sages-femmes [in Bill 15], and it is on this committee that midwives find themselves in the minority," said Landry.

She also pointed out that, currently, there is no hierarchy in midwifery services, but team leaders coordinate the team. The bill would change all that.

"In addition to making them department heads, they are under the authority of the medical director, who must approve the rules of care," said Landry.

"Our request to the government is clear: we want it to back down on Bill 15, and protect the professional autonomy of midwives under this bill," she added.

Rallies under the theme "touche pas à nos accouchements," organized by the Fédération des professionnèles (FP-CSN), were also held in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Gatineau, Gaspé and Carleton-sur-Mer.

The office of the Minister of Health responded in writing to the protests, saying: 'We recognize the expertise of midwives and their essential contribution to the care of many women and families throughout Quebec. We will never touch their professional autonomy. With Santé Québec, what we want is for all healthcare professionals to be able to work together, rather than in silos."

"That's why, as part of Bill 15, we have adopted an article stating that midwives will be able to admit and discharge patients to hospital, without having to go through a doctor. We are also continuing our work to quickly clarify the situation to ensure that midwives can prescribe the abortion pill," reads the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 22, 2023.