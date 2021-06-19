MONTREAL -- In the midst of what some are calling a housing crisis, several hundred people gathered in Montreal's Square Saint-Louis on Saturday to demand that the Quebec government institute mandatory rent control to guarantee access to housing for all.

The demonstration, organized by the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ), headed up Sherbrooke St. towards Premier Legault's Montreal office.

"It is time that housing is stopped being considered as merchandise," said RCLALQ spokesperson Maxime Roy-Allard. "It is time that housing is considered as a fundamental right."

Some Quebec politicians also took part in the demonstration to show their support for the right to housing.

"The government is particularly passive, (and) it sticks to the usual solutions," said Quebec Solidaire (QS) housing spokesperson Andres Fontecilla before the demonstration. "It does not dare to solve the problems at the root, for example with a rent registry and a moratorium on evictions."

According to several of Saturday's demonstrators, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the already existing housing shortage.

"The pandemic has really created a real estate frenzy that has driven up the price of buildings, which is also driving up the price of rents," said Roy-Allard.

The renovictions issue should also be a priority for the Legault government, according to New Democratic Party MP Alexandre Boulerice.

"We're seeing a lot of people losing their homes to disguised evictions," said Boulerice. "I think the Quebec government has a lot of work to do on this."