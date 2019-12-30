MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens defenceman and captain Shea Weber was named Monday to the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh time in his career.

Weber will be on the Atlantic Division squad led by Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak.

It's the second time Weber has been named an All-Star since joining the Canadiens. (He was last on the All-Star Team in 2017).

With the Nashville Predators, he was named an All-Star in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Weber has had a solid start to the season, with 12 goals and 31 points in 39 games, and a plus-9 ratio.

The British Columbia native ranks third among NHL defensemen for goals, and fifth for points.

Weber also leads the Canadiens in time on the ice (24:16) and number of blocked shots, with 73.

Weber is the only Canadiens player chosen for the All-Star Game, but Habs forward Max Domi is in the running as the Canadiens' representative in the ballot to add a player to each of the All-Star teams.

You can see the full rosters for the NHL All-Star Game, which will be held Jan. 25 in St. Louis, here.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.