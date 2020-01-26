MONTREAL -- A lawyer representing convicted Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette says the killer was not motivated by deep-seated racist beliefs.

In a hearing before the Quebec Court of Appeal today, Bissonnette's lawyer argued he should be eligible for parole after 25 years, saying Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot made several errors when rendering the sentence last year.

Bissonnette was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years after pleading guilty to killing six men and wounding several others on Jan. 29, 2017 after opening fire at evening prayers.

Defence lawyer Charles Gosselin called the four-decade prison term handed down to Bissonnette unreasonable.

He said three aggravating factors identified by Huot took on excessive and undue importance in sentencing.

Gosselin argued that, contrary to the ruling that highlighted Bissonnette's "hatred" and "racism," the crimes were not motivated by prejudice against Muslims -- saying there was no evidence of that presented.

Instead he argued that attacking Muslims was a way for Bissonnette to rationalize his actions and, in his mind, make them more acceptable. He argued that the judge made a selective reading of the evidence in his ruling.

Gosselin also disputed that the crimes were "highly planned," arguing instead that Bissonnette had an idea, but it only came together in the days and hours before.

Bissonnette's parents as well as several members of Quebec City's Muslim community were present for arguments before the three-judge panel of Quebec's highest court.

The Crown -- which initially sought six consecutive life sentences totalling 150 years in prison -- and Quebec's attorney general argue that, considering the seriousness of the crimes, the sentence should be increased to 50 years.

An association of defence attorneys has been granted intervener status and will argue that the Criminal Code section allowing to stack sentences in the case of multiple murders contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by allowing judges to impose consecutive life sentences for multiple murders rather than have them served concurrently.

Bissonnette, 30, was not present Monday as arguments were presented at the Quebec City courthouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.