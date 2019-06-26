

CTV Montreal Staff





The fate of three schools in the English Montreal School Board has been decided – but the education minister won't say what it is.

Earlier this month, Jean-Francois Roberge announced during an interview with a French-language radio station three EMSB schools would be taken over by the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île, but that decision still needed to be adopted by the provincial cabinet.

That cabinet meeting took place on Wednesday, but Roberge wouldn't reveal what occurred.

As part of an ongoing war of words with the EMSB, Roberge said that he doesn't want to communicate with parents of students at those schools through the media. Roberge again accused the EMSB of negotiating through the media, saying parents will learn the fate of General Vanier and Gerald McShane and John Paul I through letters.

“I will say they will receive a letter really soon, because I don't want to communicate through the media. I want to have direct communication with the parents. It's a question of respect,” he said.

When prodded to say if a decision was made, Roberge said it has.

“Yes, a decision has been made but we want to communicate directly with the parents. It's a question of respect. Last time the EMSB did communicate through the media and parents learned about some decisions through the media and they were shocked. We don't want to do the same,” he said.

The EMSB is holding a special board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.