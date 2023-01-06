December unemployment rate 5% in Canada, 4% in Quebec

Canada's unemployment rate was 5 per cent in December, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

Statistics Canada reports that employment increased by 104,000 (0.5 per cent) last month in Canada. Employment in December was up 0.7 percent from its peak in May.

December's job growth was driven primarily by full-time work, which increased for the third consecutive month.

Employment among youths aged 15 to 24 increased by 2.7 per cent in December; among those aged 55 and over, it rose by 0.7 per cent, mainly in the 55 to 64 age group.

In Quebec, the December unemployment rate was 4 percent, up 0.2 percentage points in one month.

After increasing in three of the previous four months, Quebec employment remained relatively stable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2022.