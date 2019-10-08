Decarie Expressway open again following dump-truck fire
A truck caught fire on the Decarie Expressway Tuesday morning. (Photo: MTQ)
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 12:42PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Decarie Expressway reopened early Tuesday afternoon after it had been closed due to a dump truck that caught fire southbound near Isabella St.
No one was injured in the fire.
Authorities had closed all three southbound lanes of the Decarie as firefighters battled the blaze, causing significant traffic tie-ups.
