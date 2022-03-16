Dawson College students in Quebec City to demand government reconsider expansion project

Members of the Dawson student union are in Quebec City Wednesday to present a petition that demands the provincial government reverse its decision not to allocate $200 million to the expansion of Dawson College.

Westmount Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone is expected to present the petition on behalf of the students in the legislature sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The college's community was outrage after the Quebec government announced that it was cancelling the expansion project in favour of financing French-language CEGEPS.

"Before they announce the budget on March 22, we are making sure to be there to make our presence known," said Dawson student union president Alexandrah Cardona, noting the deadline to sign the petition was pushed up so the union could present it before the provincial budget dropped.

Following the filing of the petition, Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade, alongside Maccarone and some Dawson College students, is expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

Over the last few weeks, the college says it has tried in vain to organize a meeting with provincial officials.

"It’s not just about trying to save a building at Dawson," said academic dean Rob Cassidy at the time. "It’s really about sending a message to the government to treat its communities, to treat all Quebecers, equitably."

If approved, the Dawson expansion would have created more than 11,000 square metres of space to house a community clinic and all seven of the CEGEP's health care programs.

"When the governments make decisions as they have on a building at Dawson for political reasons, it sets a dangerous precedent for not just Dawson, but other institutions," said Cassidy.

The project was seven years in the making.

The petition has garnered about 20,000 signatures.