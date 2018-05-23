

The Canadian Press





The Laval Rocket announced Wednesday that Daniel Jacob was hired as assistant coach.

Jacob, 37, will certainly not be in unknown territory - he previously assisted Joel Bouchard in an identical position with the Blainville-Boisbriand team, Armada.

The pair helped the Armada compete in two consecutive presidential cup finals in 2017 and 2018.

With Jacob working in a coaching capacity, the Armada never missed playoffs, and even won the Jean-Rougeau Trophy last season - an honor given to the championship team.

Before climbing the ladder as a coach, Jacob, who hails from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, played for four seasons with the McGill Redmen after a brief stint with the Voltigeurs de Drummondville.

In the Canadian university rankings, the former defenseman scored 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) and accumulated 369 penalty minutes in 108 games. Jacob ended his playing career after stints with the San Antonio Rampage in the American Hockey League and with Innsbruck HC in Austria.

Jacob has a degree in Kinesiology from McGill University. He was also director of his alma mater's hockey team for four years.