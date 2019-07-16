

A 43-year-old cyclist has been charged with armed assault, mischief, and uttering threats after allegedly smashing the windows of a Montreal city bus last night.

Kyparissis Polyzoudis was released Tuesday on several conditions, including keeping away from the STM bus driver and not being allowed to possess a bicycle.

Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the incident happened just before midnight. It was apparently sparked because the cyclist felt the city bus was following him too closely.

Police believe the bicycle itself or a bike lock was used to smash the windows.

The STM driver was the only occupant at the time and was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Several side windows and the windshield of the bus were smashed, and it had to be taken out of service.

- With files from The Canadian Press

Polyzoudis will return to court in October to face the charges.