Cutting gas taxes is a 'bad idea': Quebec finance minister

Reducing gasoline taxes, as requested by Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party of Quebec, is a "bad idea," according to Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard.

Duhaime asked the government to give a break to motorists who have been hit hard by the drastic increase in gas prices at the pump.

At the Salon bleu on Friday morning, Girard suggested that high fuel prices could help Quebec reduce its dependence on oil and decrease its greenhouse gas emissions, in line with its international commitments.

He also said that if taxes were reduced, there was no assurance that it would even translate into lower prices at the pump.