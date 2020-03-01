MONTREAL -- At the 2020 Gala Dynastie, CTV News Montreal's Quebec City Bureau Chief Maya Johnson won the Anglo TV Personality of the Year.

The event took place Sunday night at Place des Arts.

The Gala Dynastie's mission is to honour black excellence, cultural, entertainment, media and sports personalities from both the English and French-speaking black communities.

Johnson, who currently is on maternity leave, was up against Sean Henry, Catherine Verdon-Diamond and Elysia Bryan-Baynes for the award.

CTV News Montreal weather presenter and reporter Julian McKenzie won the Podcast of the Year award at the pre-gala event for his sports podcast The Scrum on Feb. 18.