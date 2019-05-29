

CTV Montreal





A report from the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) says that Daphne Huard-Boudreault was told to wait for police but instead decided to enter her home alone on the day she was killed in 2017.

The DPCP report indicates that a police woman was willing to accompany Huard-Boudreault, but that the 18-year-old entered the home without waiting for the officer to arrive.

When officers arrived a few minutes later, they discovered the body of Huard-Boudreault and arrested her ex-boyfriend.

Anthony Pratte-Lops has since pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Huard-Boudreault and been sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole for 18 years.

After Huard-Boudreault's murder the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) examined police procedure and whether or not the Richelieu-Saint Laurent police force had acted properly in the case.

This past March the DPCP said it would not file criminal charges against the officers involved.

