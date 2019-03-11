There will be no charges against the officers of the Richelieu-St-Laurent police department in connection with their handling of a harassment case that ended with a murder.

Daphne Huard-Boudreault, 18, was stabbed to death in March 2017.

She had requested a police officer accompany her to her former home in Mont St-Hilaire as she sought to retrieve items, under the belief that her former boyfriend was not home.

The police officers waited outside.

Her former boyfriend, Anthony Pratte-Lops, is accused of stabbing her multiple times. He faces first-degree murder charges.