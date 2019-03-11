Featured Video
No charges for officers in handling of harassment case that ended in teen's murder
Daphne Boudreault, 18, was killed after telling police she feared for her safety.
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 6:01PM EDT
There will be no charges against the officers of the Richelieu-St-Laurent police department in connection with their handling of a harassment case that ended with a murder.
Daphne Huard-Boudreault, 18, was stabbed to death in March 2017.
She had requested a police officer accompany her to her former home in Mont St-Hilaire as she sought to retrieve items, under the belief that her former boyfriend was not home.
The police officers waited outside.
Her former boyfriend, Anthony Pratte-Lops, is accused of stabbing her multiple times. He faces first-degree murder charges.
