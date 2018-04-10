

CTV Montreal





Critics are wondering why the extension to Montreal's metro system is going to cost so much.

Premier Philippe Couillard and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that construction on the Blue line extension should begin in 2020 and that it would cost $3.9 billion, with Quebec paying 60 percent of the overall cost.

But critics wonder why the price tag is so high.

At $3.9 billion, that's about $670 million per kilometre of tunnel, making it one of the most expensive subway systems in the world.

In 2007 the metro system was extended to Laval at a cost of $140 million per kilometre, with a total of three new stations and a fourth station requiring extensive modifications.

Couillard said there are significant differences between the two extensions, namely the terrain; he said it will cost more to build in Montreal because buildings will need to be expropriated for new stations.

One building owner has already received an expropriation notice. The owner and tenants of a commercial building at the corner of Jean Talon and Lacordaire have been told their building is evaluated at $5,000,000.

But the tenants do not want to leave, and say it makes more sense for the new station to be built in a park across the street.

They've started a petition and quickly amassed 3,000 signatures opposed to the expropriation.