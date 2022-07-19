Cowboys Fringants frontman Karl Tremblay announces that he has cancer
Cowboys Fringants frontman Karl Tremblay announced on social media that he is suffering from prostate cancer.
In a video message, the singer announced that he was diagnosed in January 2020 and that he has been receiving treatment since by a team of doctors, specialists and nurses, in addition to getting support from his family and friends.
He explained that he now wanted to make the news public for his fans, as he plans to continue performing, but that the chemotherapy treatments he is undergoing will soon cause him to lose his hair and beard.
"Obviously, it's only hair and beard... it's not the end of the world; it's part of the treatment," he said, adding that he is now part of "that family of people" who have to fight this disease every day.
The Cowboys Fringants concert schedule could change in the coming months, depending on Karl Tremblay's physical condition and treatment schedule.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published if French on July 19, 2022.
