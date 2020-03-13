MONTREAL -- Wine and liquor tastings at Quebec's government-run alcohol outlets are being suspended until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

The Societe des alcools du Quebec on Friday announced the suspension of the tastings as well as other events put on for SAQ Inspire and SAQ Signature customers.

The tastings that have been put on hold include those for customers as well as those for SAQ employees that are offered by industry suppliers.

The SAQ said it will also step up cleaning of its stores and make more antibacterial products available for both staff and customers.

It also said that it does not expect any impact on its supply chain due to the pandemic, noting that even products from countries hit hard by COVID-19 are not considered a risk, according to Health Canada.