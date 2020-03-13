MONTREAL -- Health authorities are limiting visitors to hospitals and long-term care facilities in parts of Montreal to protect patients and staff from COVID-19.

Regional health network CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'île-de-Montréal said the measure is now in effect for Notre-Dame Hospital and Verdun Hospital, with the exception of humanitarian visits, such as end-of-life.

Visits are allowed in living areas of the Gingras-Lindsay Rehabilitation Institute of Montreal (IRGLM), all long-term care facilities, including the Montreal Chinese Hospital and the IUGM under the following conditions:

Visitors must not have travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days.

Visitors should not have symptoms like flu or colds.

Posters will be installed outside the facilities concerned and messages will be posted to the CCSMTL website and on its social media.