MONTREAL -- A student at Universite Laval, in Quebec City, has COVID-19.

The university's law faculty posted a message on its website on Monday warning that a student had the virus.

The faculty had since followed instructions from health authorities, it wrote, stating: "The faculty offered its full collaboration and followed public health directives during this period of health emergency."

"We are currently working on implementing new teaching methods and maintaining priority administrative services while staying on the lookout for directives and recommendations from Universite Laval management and the government."

As of Monday evening, Quebec has 50 confirmed cases of the disease. Officials have tested more than 3,000 with another 3,000 under investigation. But with border access recently tightened for non-Canadians, health officials hope the infection rate will drop. They fear a situation like Italy's, where the virus spread unchecked before it quickly overwhelmed hospitals. There, thousands are infected, and hundreds have died.

All Quebec schools and universities have been closed by order of the government for two weeks to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Quebec society, like many others around the world, has ground to a halt. Officials have encouraged people to stay home and practice "social distancing" in an effort to lower the number of cases of the virus.