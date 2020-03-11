MONTREAL -- The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says the Montreal metro, as well as the buses that run on the island, cannot be cleaned every day.

This comes just one day after Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the plan was to increase cleanings on the network, after public health officials confirmed a woman diagnosed with COVID-19 had travelled to-and-from Montreal and the south shore on public transit.

"Experts are saying that the risk of transmission on public transit is low and that the virus does not survive more than three hours on dry surfaces," the public transit authority notes. "The STM’s emergency response team is following the situation closely and preparing its contingency plan."

According to officials, she was symptomatic when she took the bus and metro on Feb. 24 and March 6 after returning from a cruise.

"There's no reason to worry, it's all under control," Plante insisted. "The city is following recommendations from the public health authorities, local and federal. We are ready."

In addition to regular wipe-downs of the transit system, the STM employees will be given disinfectant wipes in order to keep their stations clean.

Just last week, officials stated they would be disinfecting the handles and tripods in the metro cars at least once a week – compared to the regular five-to-six week cleaning schedule.

As of Tuesday, public health officials confirm seven people in Quebec have contracted the virus.