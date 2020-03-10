MONTREAL -- Staff at the Sainte-Justine children's hospital in Montreal have been asked to curtail their travel and not report to work if they have visited certain countries in hopes of limiting the risk of spreading COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

In an internal note to staff, the hospital wrote to its employees that they should only travel for essential reasons and instructs them not to report to work if they have traveled in the past 14 days to mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, India, Egypt, Japan, Singapore, northern Italy, France (in the regions of Haute Savoie, Oise, Mulhouse, Morbihan) and Seattle in the United States.

The list of countries drawn up by the Sainte-Justine is much longer than that of the federal government, which advises Canadians to limit travel to China, Iran and northern Italy.

The most recent federal coronavirus report shows 79 confirmed and suspected cases across the country: 35 in Ontario, 32 in British Columbia, five in Quebec and seven in Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.