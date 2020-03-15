MONTREAL -- Starting Monday, Quebec will provide free emergency daycare services for healthcare providers and other workers in essential services’ preschool and elementary-aged children as the province implements measures to contain COVID-19.

Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe announced at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that childcare centres (CPE), daycares, and babysitting services in a home environment will be open to welcome the employees’ children.

The Quebec government will cover the entirety of the costs so parents won’t have to pay for the service.

The network of childcare services, which will be closed for the population as announced on Friday, will still be open to parents who are employed by a health or social services establishment, the police, the fire department, ambulance attendants, employees of Urgence Quebec, correctional officers, special constables, and staff who are called upon to provide daycare services.

In referring to the workers, the Minister used the words of Premier François Legault, calling them “guardian angels.”

“We need you and it was very important for our government to put in fac facilitating measures in place so that you can continue your work, which is essential under these circumstances, '' said Mr. Lacombe.

All concerned parents may present themselves at childcare establishments near their place of work and their children will be taken care of.

"No exceptions will be granted" for children of parents not affected by the measure, the minister insisted.

Elementary-aged children included

As of Monday, more than 400 school daycare services will be open in as many schools to accommodate children aged 4 to 13, from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

The sites were strategically chosen near health establishments, CHSLDs and CLSCs. They can accommodate up to 60,000 children.

The service, which will also be free and intended for the same clientele, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday for the next two weeks.

“Take care of children so that parents can take care of the sick,'' summed up the Minister of Education and Higher Education Jean-François Roberge.

Parents can register on quebec.ca/coronavirus, which will help organize the service. Parents who show up at school that morning will still be welcomed, said Minister Roberge.