MONTREAL -- Quebec housing officials are suspending some measures that would allow landlords to evict tenants or reclaim housing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Andree Laforest said in a statement on Wednesday that hearings by the housing board related to those measures will be suspended for the time being.

The Regie de logement will still hold hearings, however, for matters that could risk the health and safety of a person or requires other immediate intervention. Those hearings will be limited until March 23, and held behind closed doors. This measure might be extended as necessary.

"Right now, our priority as a government is to make sure that all the citizens of Quebec are safe, and that is what we are doing. I would also like to reassure tenants and landlords that their rights remain protected. We are monitoring the situation closely," said Laforest in a statement.

Any decision made by the Regie but not applied before March 17 will still take effect.

Anyone who is concerned about the status of their file can consult the Regie du logement website. More details are available on this site, including whether a hearing to which a person has been summoned is cancelled.