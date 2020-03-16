In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Quebec pharmacists can now extend prescriptions and prescribe certain medications.

The College of Physicians and the College of Pharmacists have agreed to relax certain rules in order to "minimize the number of medical consultations," according to a press release published Monday evening by the Collège des médecins du Québec.

Pharmacists in Quebec will therefore be able to extend prescriptions for periods beyond the durations prescribed by law.

They will also be able to prescribe medication for all "minor conditions," respecting a four-year interval between the doctor's initial diagnosis and the prescription by the pharmacist.

Also, pharmacists will no longer be obliged to communicate to a doctor information aimed at "extending, adjusting or replacing a medication," unless a doctor requests it.

"It is essential to quickly put in place measures that will help preserve the health of Quebecers. We are actively working with the other orders and the Ministry of Health and Social Services so that all professionals can deploy their skills in the service of the population," said Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, President of the College of Physicians.