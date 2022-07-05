COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps

At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).

There are currently nine infections at Camp Ouareau in Matawinie, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Around 150 campers are scheduled to be picked up on Tuesday, with the camp hoping to reopen by July 13.

Most of the infections are among staff, a spokesperson for Ouareau told CTV News.

The news comes as COVID-19 numbers increase across the province.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 20 more deaths and 147 hospitalizations in just 24 hours.

This is a developing story.

With files from CTV's Matt Gilmour.