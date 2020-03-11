MONTREAL -- Montreal universities say they are monitoring COVID-19 developments but have not yet suspended in-person classes due to the viral pandemic.

Both McGill and Concordia told CTV News they were preparing for the virus, and considering online classes should the degree of the outbreak increase.

"Currently, there are no changes to class schedules or working operations," a McGill spokesperson said. "As part of the University's extensive ongoing preparedness measures, the Academic Planning Group is examining distance learning options, should the situation require the University to take further action, following recommendations from public health officials."

A Concordia spokesperson said the school was "preparing alternative scenarios in case we need to modify the delivery of courses and exams as well as travel and events on campus."

"This is part of Concordia's communicable disease response plan which we activated in early February -- which is also actively monitoring and following the recommendation of public health authorities at the federal, provincial and local levels."

UQAM said it was also following virus developments. The university said it had already suspended academic activities in China, Iran and in South Korea. But starting on Wednesday, it was suspending new international exchanges and discouraging international and even domestic travel by its students.

Quebec health officials on Wednesday confirmed that a ninth person had tested positive for the virus, noting that, so far, all those who have the disease in Quebec have likely contracted it abroad.

