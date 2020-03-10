MONTREAL -- A Montreal school is suspending some classes because a student may have COVID-19.

The school, College International Marie de France, announced late Tuesday that a high school student possibly has the disease.

The school is a French college, catering to French expatriates, according to its website. It offers elementary to college-level instruction. On the advice of the French consulate in Quebec and the French ambassador to Canada, the school said it was postponing grades 10 to 12 until the student's test returned.

The closures begin immediately, on Wed. March 11.

"All of the other class levels remain active and all hygiene measures are being taken to welcome your children in an appropriate environment," the school's statement reads.

If the student tests negative for COVID-19, classes will resume, the school wrote on its website. If the test comes back positive, the college will remain shut for 14 days.

The school said students could continue accessing lesson materials online.

Quebec health officials said earlier on Tuesday that there were four confirmed, one presumptive and no new cases of the disease in the province. Almost 100 people, however, were being tested for it.