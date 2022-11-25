COVID-19 in Quebec: hospitalizations rise to 1,807, another 12 deaths added

An additional 22 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as Quebec recorded 12 new deaths related to the virus, the provincial health ministry said Friday.

The total number of deaths has risen to 17,314.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations rose to 1,807 after 161 people were admitted and 139 were discharged in the last 24 hours. Of the total hospitalizations, 584 were admitted primarily because of the coronavirus, according to the ministry.

ICU cases rose slightly to 46, an increase of five since Thursday.

As of Friday, there were 3,749 health-care workers absent for reasons related to COVID-19, which could mean they are waiting for test results or are isolating. The number is an increase of 296 workers since last Friday.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS UPDATE

The ministry said 955 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours via PCR testing, which is not widely accessible to the general public. This means the true number of cases is not known.

The province logged 115 rapid antigen test results in the previous day, 102 of which came back positive.

On Friday, the positivity rate in Quebec was 10.4 per cent and the province was monitoring 365 active outbreaks.

In the last 24 hours, health-care workers administered 22,321 new vaccine doses, for a total of 22,320,190 shots given to Quebecers.