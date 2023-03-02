COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Quebec; 9 new deaths

Quebec hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen again in the past few hours, according to government figures, which also report nine new deaths.

The authorities reported on Thursday an increase of 47 hospitalizations since the previous day, for a total of 1,325. Of these patients, 446 are being treated for COVID-19.

There was also a spike in intensive care, where a total of 31 people were being treated, including 18 specifically for the disease. This is an increase of five since the last assessment.

More than 1,900 health professionals were absent from work due to COVID-19.

The death toll also continued to rise, with nine new deaths reported on Thursday, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Two more deaths occurred two to seven days ago and five more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,114 Quebecers have died from the virus.

The number of new cases has remained relatively stable at 559. However, it should be noted that these figures are underestimated because access to screening centres is limited. In addition, at least 38 cases were detected by rapid tests.

As for the vaccination, 2127 Quebecers received a dose of vaccine on Wednesday.