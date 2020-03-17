MONTREAL -- The Habs players are following the lead of Canadiens management and chipping in financially to help out the 1,200 game-day Rocket and Canadiens employees.

Montreal Canadiens players have announced additional financial measures for game-day employeeshttps://t.co/7WEQMgtCST — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2020

In a release Tuesday, Habs players said they will offer additional money to offset the difference between the measures annouced by the club for employees and the compensation that the employees would have otherwise received.

The team announced Sunday that it would pay 75 per cent of the employees' salaries for the remaining regular-season games for the Habs and Rockets. The organization also enhanced insurance benefits.