MONTREAL -- All CHSLD residents who received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have now received their second.

The minister responsible for seniors, Marguerite Blais, shared the news on Twitter Monday.

Ça y est, toutes les personnes en #CHSLD qui avaient reçu leur 1re dose ont maintenant reçu leur 2e dose du #vaccin.



Une bonne nouvelle pour nos #aînés et une autre étape de franchie dans notre combat collectif contre la #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/5AF6h9DoDQ — Marguerite Blais - Coalition Avenir Québec (@Marguerite_CAQ) May 10, 2021

She noted it was "good news" for seniors and "another step forward in our collective fight against COVID-19."

The province's vaccination campaign continues in Quebec with what Health Minister Christian Dubé has dubbed "Youth Week."

People aged 30 to 34 are officially able to make an appointment to receive the first dose of their vaccine Monday, although many were able to register as early as Sunday.

The 25 to 29-year-olds will be able to make their appointments starting Wednesday, while the 18 to 24-year-olds will be able to do so on Friday.

Dubé also announced last week that adolescents aged 12 to 17 will be vaccinated by the end of June.

Health Canada has approved the vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.