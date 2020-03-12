MONTREAL -- There are now 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, according to the province's health ministry.

Officials note each of the new cases are people who recently returned from trips outside of Canada.

In addition, there are over 250 cases under investigation and 798 people have so far tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 - Quatre nouveaux cas confirmés au Québec. Toutes ces personnes reviennent d’un voyage à l’extérieur du Canada. Suivez nos mises à jour: https://t.co/df5mPsllPL — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 12, 2020

Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault asked that anyone returning from travels abroad self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

He adds the measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

Legault notes he is also asking organizers to cancel all indoor events of more than 250 people, as well as large gatherings that are not 'essential.'

Anyone concerned that they may have contracted the virus must call Info-Santé at 811.

The province has also set up a hotline to answer any questions about coronavirus: 1 877 644 4545.