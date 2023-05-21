Couple-run Montreal agency lands contract with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's entertainment studio

Ash Phillips and Miro LaFlaga founded Six Cinquieme after growing frustrated with a non-diverse creative marketing industry whose products reflected their homogeneous makeup. (Photography: Noire Mouliom; Creative direction: Marlond Samedy; Styling: Soph. “Herflysoul”; Assistant stylist: Deejah “Thatgirldeej”; Makeup: Lola “Ask4Lola”) Ash Phillips and Miro LaFlaga founded Six Cinquieme after growing frustrated with a non-diverse creative marketing industry whose products reflected their homogeneous makeup. (Photography: Noire Mouliom; Creative direction: Marlond Samedy; Styling: Soph. “Herflysoul”; Assistant stylist: Deejah “Thatgirldeej”; Makeup: Lola “Ask4Lola”)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon