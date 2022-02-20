Laval police (SPL) are investigating what appears to be a fatal domestic dispute.

The son of a couple in their seventies alerted police Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30 p.m., after discovering the bodies of his parents inside their residence on Blois Blvd., near Trois-Rivières Avenue, in the Duvernay district.

“When the police arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of the two people unconscious. According to the information we have at the moment, it could be a murder followed by a suicide," confirmed Officer Stéphanie Beshara of the Laval Police Department .

The identities of the victims, a 71-year-old woman and her 75-year-old husband, have not been disclosed.

“It is certain that an autopsy will be performed early in the week on the bodies of the two people so that we can understand what exactly happened," said the spokeswoman for the SPL, while specifying that it was a couple without a history with police.

A security perimeter was set up around the house where the tragedy took place.

It’s the second apparent murder-suicide Quebec has seen in the past 24 hours. On Friday, a 62-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were discovered dead in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 20, 2022.