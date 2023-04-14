Councillors asking feds, Loto-Quebec to hand over land in Peel Basin to build affordable housing

The city has big plans for the redevelopment of the Peel Basin but a pair of city councillors say it needs to be more ambitious.

To do that, they want the federal government to hand over some land for free.

Mayor Valerie Plante wants 20 per cent of the more than 7,500 units to be social housing, but city councillor Craig Sauve said the city can do better.

"If this neighbourhood could contain 40, 50 per cent social housing, we may have the most inclusive neighbourhood in all of Canada," said the independent councillor who represents Saint-Henri-Est-Petite-Bourgogne-Pointe-Saint-Charles-Griffintown.

Two publicly-owned lots next to the Peel Basin are held by the Canada Lands company (8.5 hecatares) and Loto-Quebec (2.7 hectares). Sauve wants to keep the land in public hands and on Monday, he and Ensemble Montreal councillor Benoit Langevin will table a motion asking city council to request the land for free.

The two sites near the Peel Basin are held by Loto-Quebec and the Canada Lands Company. (CTV News)

"I'm urging them with this motion to be very ambitious, to demand the land from the federal and provincial governments in order to make social housing, deeply affordable housing, and go way beyond the minimal 20 per cent that we're actually at right now," Sauve said.

Sauve said if the Crown corporation decides to sell the land the city won't be able to afford it.

"Since the land is already public, let's keep it for public good instead of selling it off to private developers so they can make a buck," he said. "Let's keep it in-house."

Housing groups said redevelopment in the area is badly needed. (Source: CNW Group/City of Montreal)

The Canada Lands Company did not return a request for comment from CTV News.

Late Friday afternoon, the City of Montreal said in a written statement that it has already begun discussions with the the Canada Lands Company.

"The development of this strategic sector is a priority for our administration and our ambition in housing is clear: we want to exceed the targets of the bylaw for a mixed metropolis in terms of affordable and social housing. This sector, which is a pillar of Montreal's economy and heritage, must also serve the affordability of the metropolis, as do all sectors in the planning process," the city's statement said.

The statement added that the city is hoping its plan will be adopted at the next council meeting.

Meanwhile, economists are now predicting the slow-down in the housing market brought on by high-interest rates may be coming to an end. The average home price is expected to start rising again by the end of the year.

"Homes are selling faster. I know in my neighbourhood, everything that was hanging around from last year is sold and everything that's come up this year has a sold sign on it by the time I even know it's for sale, so I think we're heading in that direction," said Shaun Cathcart, a senior economist with the Canadian Real Estate Association.

All the more reason, Sauve said, to build as much social housing in the area as possible.

"People are effectively getting priced out of their neighbourhoods and that trend is very strong and it's likely to continue on for another 10 years. maybe not the same rythyme, but we're not getting more affordable, we're getting more expensive," he said.

The councillor said he is concerned that if the land falls into the hands of developers, the area could end up looking a lot like Griffintown part two.